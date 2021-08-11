Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Another Hot Day With Storms Possible In The West

By Lacey Swope
News On 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLows this morning are on the warm side again. We are kicking off this Wednesday in the 70s and low 80s. South winds are gusty and will be strong through the day with gusts to 30 mph. Look for increasing clouds today. A storm moves in from the west today,...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentsiouxlandnews.com

Severe storms possible Friday

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Today is the last of the hot days in Siouxland, with highs expected to reach the upper 80s to even low 90s. Temperatures will begin to cool down tomorrow once a cold front arrives. When the cold front moves in it will trigger storms across Siouxland,...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Few strong storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated storms and a slight chance of rain continue in my forecast into Saturday. I expect a drier and hotter pattern next week. You can view last night’s short list of rain totals near the end of this post. Sunshine this afternoon, even filtered through high...
EnvironmentNews On 6

More Scattered Storms Before Weekend Heat and Humidity

A weak disturbance in the southwest flow aloft will bring a few more scattered showers and storms into the region today and this evening. As with the previous few days, these will be highly scattered in nature but also likely to produce locally heavy rainfall for those locations that do receive precipitation. Better chances will remain across the southern sections of the state, but we’ll see a few across northern OK. A few cells may produce gusty winds but organized severe weather threats are unlikely due to the lack of stronger flow aloft and weak steering currents. Temps are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s with partly to occasionally cloudy conditions, yet humidity values will support heat index values nearing 100 in some locations. Heat index values Friday into the weekend are expected to rise very near or slightly above heat criteria with locations from 105 to 109, more so Sunday into early next week. A mid-level ridge of high pressure will begin expanding northward into most of the state this weekend, but locations on the northern edge of the ridge (northern OK and southern Kansas) will remain in a favorable position for a few storms. A few of these storms may become strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast (8/19 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers and storms start up again early this morning across Texoma. A few strong thunderstorms are expected that could bring heavy rainfall, leading to localized flooding. Today will be a similar day like yesterday, with most of the rain in the morning hours before decreasing by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies today will put a cap on our high temperatures, keeping us around the 90° mark. By this afternoon, we could see the last of the rain for most of Texoma this week, and probably for some next week too. Although through the next 24 hours, we can expect around a quarter-to-half an inch of rainfall, mainly for our southeastern counties. Due to a high amount of atmospheric moisture present, feels like temps today could be in the mid/upper 90s.
EnvironmentKSNT

Hot and humid today with a few storms possible later this afternoon

Partly cloudy skies can be expected today as we prepare for our next system to move into portions of the region. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon but with dew points in the 70s our heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90s. It’ll feel hot and rather muggy most of the day.
Rogers, ARKHBS

Another Day of Showers and Storms

ROGERS, Ark. — Don't put your umbrella away just yet, we've got more showers and storms on tap this afternoon...Watch the video above to learn more. [twitter align='center' id='1424750541406711809' username='i']https://twitter.com/i/lists/1424750541406711809[/twitter]
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

A cold front increases storm chances Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says thunderstorms will be possible in Kansas through Sunday morning. Some of the storms pose a risk of gusty winds and heavy rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not likely. Heaviest rainfall will happen in south central and eastern Kansas. A cold...
Environmentwfla.com

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another scorcher with a few late-day storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Heat Advisory will go into effect for parts of Tampa Bay at 11am. Temperatures climb quickly through the early afternoon. Highs reach the mid 90s with just a few clouds expected. Heat index values will be 105+ in many spots. Keep water with you, and drink even when you don’t feel thirsty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy