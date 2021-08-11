Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Habstrakt remixes MUST DIE!, Akeos, and Skream’s ‘LOL OK’

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHabstrakt has stepped up to offer a remix of MUST DIE!, Akeos, and Skream‘s “LOL OK” which landed earlier this spring. Released via Never Say Die records, Habstrakt amps up the energy on the remix while maintaining some of the most haunting elements of the original. Adding his own stylistic flair to the track, Habstrakt pulls “LOL OK” into his bass-house signature, popping the instrumentals to create a bouncing new framework to accompany the original cut.

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skream
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remixes#Ice Cold#Lol#Deadbeats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicNME

Willow drops live video for ‘Lipstick’ feat. Travis Barker

Willow has shared the live video for new track ‘Lipstick’, taken from her pop-punk driven fourth album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’. The new clip sees the singer performing alongside drummer Travis Barker, while two guitarists are also on hand to give the performance a sonic edge. “I spread my wings/The...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Slow Motion Shares Soulful, Deep Remix of Dwson’s "Forbidden"

Some artists manage to capture the essence and soul of their home country and Brazilian producer Slow Motion, is a perfect example of that patriotic production flair. Dropping a stunning remix of Dwson’s "Forbidden," Slow Motion showcases the Brazilian’s unique skill for mixing organic instrumentation with electronic production elements. Layered with Kalimba textures, the production provides a perfect platform for the sultry, moody vocals creating a gorgeous and unique take on the original track.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Premiering the Video for RP Shew's Remix of the Roof Dogs' "Six Blocks"

Though ultimately a garage rockin’ indie band, the Roof Dogs have undergone a techno makeover. Their track “Six Blocks” is a classic thrasher that keeps its cool. Catchy riffs on a distorted electric guitar are paired with melodic vocals that provide a lively tune with a tint of darkness. However, while trying to stay busy during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Chicago-based (by way of Columbus, Ohio) trio befriended an anonymous user on an online message board and a new take on the Roof Dogs was brewed.
MusicEDMTunes

Kiko Franco Remixes Joe Smooth’s Popular ‘Promise Land’

House Legend, Kiko Franco remixes another banger and this time its Joe Smooth‘s ‘Promise Land‘. The remix takes you through Kiko’s popular synths and perfect transitions combined with Joe smooth’s smooth voice. Having a popular image in the dance world already, ‘Promise Land‘ was a good one to remix. Above all, Kiko Franco never misses on his remixes. He has already worked with the likes of Alesso, Bob Moses, and Zhu. Remixing their songs ‘Midnight‘ and ‘Desire‘ for great results. The Brazilian DJ has many more successful remixes like his Shouse’s ‘Love Tonight‘ remix which has already grossed over 10 million streams across several platforms. All together, Kiko is totaling over 100 million streams in his career and it seems he’s only getting started.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Said The Sky continues forward momentum with ‘Treading Water’

Grab a box of Kleenex and turn the sad boi vibes up to 11, for Said The Sky is back with all of the feels in his newest single “Treading Water.” The Colorado-based producer is no stranger to emotional melodies, but “Treading Water” is particularly heart-wrenching. Few artists are able to evoke emotion like Said The Sky, and with a sold-out headlining performance at Red Rocks set for September 4, his latest record couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Seven Lions, Wooli, and AMIDY send acoustic version of ‘Shadows’ to streaming platforms

When Seven Lions, Wooli, and AMIDY released “Shadows” this past April, the track had already enraptured their fanbase. Premiered as the closing track at this year’s Ubbi Dubbi, the song featured AMIDY’s crooning vocals alongside Seven Lions and Wooli’s blockbuster sound. Following up the release of the official single, an acoustic version of the track was made available on Seven Lions’ Youtube channel in May. Now, three months after the acoustic single could first be heard, “Shadows (Acoustic)” is finally available on all streaming platforms.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Kygo reaffirms tropical house supremacy with Zoe Wees-backed original, ‘Love Me Now’

After conquering the 2020 summer with Golden Hour, opening a “new chapter of music” in April with the James Gillespie-backed “Gone Are The Days,” and acting as one of Red Rocks’ first full-capacity event hosts of the year, Kygo has returned to reposition his seat atop the tropical house throne, bringing in Zoe Wees for assistance on “Love Me Now.”
Musicdancingastronaut.com

STAR SEED team up with Shadow Wanderer for enchanting new single, ‘Rain’

Continue to show off a dazzling array of sonic depth with the release of their new single “Rain” with Shadow Wanderer. Perfect for long drives in the song’s namesake, “Rain” is an enchanting instrumental strong enough to hold up without vocal assistance. The self-released single is the duo’s fifth since the release of its debut EP Innerspace in June and follows its most recent single “Voice From The Sky” with Crunr.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Nurko, Adventure Club send sought-after ID to streaming platforms—stream ‘Colorblind’ featuring Dayseeker

We’ve long known a collaboration between Nurko and Adventure Club was in the works. Ever since Nurko said in a tweet that Adventure Club had dreamt of a “really good” tie-up between the three of them in July of 2020, fans have been clamoring for its release, and after much anticipation and previewing in the live show arena, it’s finally getting an official release. “Colorblind” is the balanced blend of sonic forces between an up-and-comer taking the dance music scene by storm—whose touch is clear in an anthemic drop accented with a guitar-laden melody from Dayseeker—and a dance music staple duo.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

SLANDER, Subtronics, JT Roach align on ‘Gravity’

SLANDER, Subtronics, and JT Roach are all blending their unique sounds and styles for their new single, “Gravity.” First debuted together at Forbidden Kingdom, the track finds SLANDER’s melodic sounds alongside Subtronics’ bouncing signature and JT Roach’s humming vocals on a ground-shaking single fit for festival grounds. SLANDER are gearing...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Mersiv, Killa Nova venture into the jungle for ‘Forest Creature’

A sample of howling wolves and eerie flute work are haunting accents of Mersiv and Killa Nova‘s “Forest Creature,” which acts as an embrace of the pair’s penchant for experimental sounds. The one-off precedes Mersiv’s forthcoming full-length debut album, Pretty Dark Loud, and is notably the second pre-LP single, following July’s “Floating Underwater Above the Clouds.”
Musicdancingastronaut.com

EVAN GIIA activates her six-track debut EP ‘ENDORPHINS’

EVAN GIIA is setting her debut EP ENDORPHINS in motion via Astralwerks. The Brooklyn-based musician ascertains her creative artistry and background in fitness through six anchoring tracks guided by the concepts of motivation, stimulation, and inspiration, including “In Motion,” premiered by Dancing Astronaut ahead of the project’s full-fledged release. Speaking on the groundwork for her debut EP, Foreign Family‘s first-ever female signee shared,
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Dombresky, Noizu prepping trove of new music for back-to-back headline at the Hollywood Palladium [Interview]

Three years ago, two of house music’s brightest dignitaries, Dombresky and Noizu, (Dombroizu, if you will…) came together for “Rave Alarm“—a club anthem that swept across dance floors and airwaves the world over. Beyond formulating the 90s-inspired tech-house triumph, the two found more than just a new sound but in tandem, the beginning of what would become a blossoming friendship. As dance floors began to open post-pandemic, the duo decided to strike before the iron even had time to reheat, coming together to throw a new kind of party strictly in the name of creating as much fun as possible, inspired by where it all began for the two.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Bleu Clair, AC Slater, and Kate Wild give the ‘Green Light’ to five-star house meetup

Seating the names Bleu Clair and AC Slater together on a singular release is a dreamlike crossover between two distinguishable generations of house music, and one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021 and the Nightbass director decided to make it happen. After the latter tapped for the former for a virtual slotting during Nightbass’ seven-year anniversary celebration, the two decided to formally come together for an unexpected visit to Tiësto’s Musical Freedom that sees Bleu Clair and AC Slate rope in Kate Wild as the three-headed brigade signal the “Green Light” for a summer-fit tie-up.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

NERO commemorate 10 year anniversary of ‘Welcome Reality,’ announce third studio album

NERO is commemorating the 10-year anniversary of their groundbreaking 2011 debut LP, Welcome Reality, with the announcement of their impending third studio album. In March, the legendary UK group piqued everyone’s interest when they suddenly broke a two-year silence with an unofficial edit of Daft Punk‘s “Emotion” and subsequently followed with edits of Tame Impala‘s “Disciples” and Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s 1983 hit, “Relax.” In May, one of the group’s founding members Joseph Ray released his 300 Below EP which underscored the group’s unifying dystopian concepts and simultaneously alluded to the possibility of new material from his primary project.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Duck Sauce returns with funky new single ‘Nonchalant’

Duck Sauce, the beloved joint project of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, are releasing their second single of 2021, “Nonchalant.” Returning after a six-year hiatus in 2020, the duo acts as an ode to old-school house and disco, always allowing themselves to pick back up where they left off with the timeless nature of their sound. “Nonchalant” continues on that trend, coming together as a setlist jump-starter drenched in a blend of classic club-ready signatures.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Love Regenerator and Eli Brown reconvene—stream ‘We Can Come Together’

After earning an honorable mention for Dancing Astronaut’s 2020 Artist of the Year, Calvin Harris is back as Love Regenerator to reappear alongside Eli Brown for a cut intended for a house set at the apex of an evening at the club, titled “We Can Come Together.”. Having initially teased...
Musicallkpop.com

New H1GHR MUSIC artist JMIN drops 'I Swear' MV

JMIN has dropped his music video for "I Swear". In the MV, JMIN reminisces about a past relationship. "I Swear" is a track from his EP album 'Homecoming', his first release under H1GHR MUSIC including his title song "Dedication" featuring Jay Park. Check out JMIN's "I Swear" MV above, and...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Disclosure begin week of releases with groovy house single ‘In My Arms’

After several months off the release radar, Disclosure are bursting back on to the scene with style. The duo announced that they will release one song every day this week, leading up to “Never Enough” on Friday, August 20. The first single of the batch is “In My Arms,” a understated house offering with Disclosure’s trademark wavy synths and eclectic sampling. In a press release, Disclosure described the inspiration behind the track:

Comments / 0

Community Policy