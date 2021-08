GREEN COVE SPRINGS – The city council approved a plan Tuesday night that could lead to the construction of a new development south of the city. The Green Cove Springs City Council first voted 5-0 to annex 560.52 acres of the Gustafson’s Cattle Inc. property, which allowed it to move forward toward allowing Ayrshire Development to create a new community south of Green Cove Avenue and north of Jersey Avenue. The council also approved a request to change land from rural fringe/industrial to residential low density which will allow developer D.R. Horton to push forward with its plans. The land then was rezoned from agriculture to planned unit development.