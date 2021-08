It's the most expensive purchase the average American will make in their lifetime, but are people thinking enough about the potential costs of extreme weather on their homes? Environmental economist Dr. Cody Nehiba, Louisiana State University, argues that in the future American's will think long and hard about the impact of climate on their new home as our weather becomes more and more extreme. A look at prospective homeowners in the San Francisco Bay Area, a location at risk from earthquakes and wildfires, to find out if this is something they consider as they scout out a new abode. Source by: Stringr.