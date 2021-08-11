Cancel
Smoke from wildfires covers 1,000 villages in Siberia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Hundreds of villages in Siberia were covered in smoke on Wednesday, as wildfires continued to rage in Russia’s vast, forest-rich region.

Emergency officials in the Irkutsk region in southeastern Siberia said Wednesday that smoke from the wildfires burning in the north of the region and in the neighboring Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, is now covering 736 villages and nine cities in the region.

In the Krasnoyarsk region west of Irkutsk, officials said 944 settlements were shrouded in smoke from Yakutia fires on Wednesday — 75 more than the day before.

According to Russia’s aerial forest protection agency, Avialesookhrana, as of early morning Wednesday, a total of 169 active fires were burning across 3.9 million hectares (9.6 million acres) in Yakutia, a vast region in northeastern Siberia that has been worst affected by the fires this year.

Local authorities on Wednesday evacuated 39 residents from Yakutia’s Melzhekhsi village as the flames were only 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) away.

In recent years, Russia has recorded high temperatures that many scientists regard as a result of climate change. The hot weather coupled with the neglect of fire safety rules has caused a growing number of fires.

Experts also blame the worsening fire situation on a 2007 decision to disband a federal aviation network that spotted and combatted wildfires. The network’s assets were transferred to regional authorities, a much-criticized move that led to the fire-spotting force’s rapid decline.

The forests that cover huge areas of Russia make identifying new fires a challenge.

