Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Canada Goose, Wendy's, Perrigo, Southwest and others

By Peter Schacknow, @peterschack
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Canada Goose (GOOS) – Canada Goose lost 45 cents per share (Canadian) for its fiscal first quarter, smaller than the 53 cent loss that analysts were anticipating, while the outerwear maker saw better-than-expected revenue as well. However, its loss widened compared to a year ago thanks to rising expenses, and its stock slid 2.1% in premarket trading.

#Perrigo#Canada Goose#Goos#Canadian#Wen#Southwest Airlines#Ww International#Weight Watchers#Fubotv#Avast#Thredup#Voya Financial#Voya#Bloomberg
