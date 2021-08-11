Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Canada Goose, Wendy's, Perrigo, Southwest and others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Canada Goose (GOOS) – Canada Goose lost 45 cents per share (Canadian) for its fiscal first quarter, smaller than the 53 cent loss that analysts were anticipating, while the outerwear maker saw better-than-expected revenue as well. However, its loss widened compared to a year ago thanks to rising expenses, and its stock slid 2.1% in premarket trading.www.cnbc.com
