Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Canada Goose, Wendy's, Perrigo, Southwest and others

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Robinhood — Shares of the commission-free trading app tumbled more than 5% in after-hours trading after its first earnings report as a public company. Robinhood reported a net loss of $502 million, or a loss of $2.16 per share, within the expected net loss of $487 million to $537 million forecast by the company. Its revenue more than doubled to $565 million, boosted by a massive surge in crypto trading.