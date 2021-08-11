Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

By Columnist
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 18

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#The Pga Tour#Whistling Straits#American#The Pga Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Rachel Uchitel says Tiger Woods’ lawyers are after her

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel claims the golf star’s lawyers want to go after her for violating an $8 million non-disclosure agreement by speaking out about their affair. The former nightclub hostess, 46, revealed that she had signed the more than 30-page NDA in 2009 shortly after she was...
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
New York Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s ex-caddie details breakup with ‘demanding’ golfer

Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker is filling in the gaps about his sudden breakup with the eight-time PGA Tour winner. Tucker, in a lengthy interview on Golf’s “Subpar” podcast, expressed his regret about leaving the bag one day before DeChambeau competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month.
Los Angeles, CAenstarz.com

Tiger Woods Shows IMPRESSIVE Progress Months After Car Crash Accident

Tiger Woods has shown impressive progress months after undergoing major surgery for his right leg. In the weeks after the horrendous car crash happened, Woods spoke nothing but stories about pain and slow recovery. But five months after continuous treatment, the World's No. 1 looks like he will be back to the course sooner than later.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau SNAPS at a golf fan for calling him 'BROOKSY' on PGA Tour!

Bryson DeChambeau responded to a fan who called him 'Brooksy' during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday. Golf fans have been shouting 'Brooksy' at the big-hitting American for a number of weeks now on the PGA Tour, with the chants mainly originating from the Memorial Tournament in June.
GolfGolf.com

Bryson DeChambeau explains vaccine status, weight loss after Covid-19

Speaking publicly for the first time since a Covid-19 diagnosis kept him from the Olympic Games, Bryson DeChambeau addressed his symptoms, vaccine status and how he’s feeling entering this week’s FedEx St. Jude Invitational. DeChambeau spoke to a small group of reporters that included Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner and ESPN’s...
golfmagic.com

Brandel Chamblee compares Bryson DeChambeau 'FORE' incident to Seve Ballesteros

Golf Channel analyst and one-time PGA Tour winner Brandel Chamblee has taken to Twitter to defend Bryson DeChambeau after a number of Tour pros have hit out at the big-hitting American not shouting 'FORE' on a tee shot at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational last week. Chamblee believes if you...
GolfGolf Channel

You mess with the bulll ... Phil Mickelson entertains and wins (with some help)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – It was quintessential Lefty and it came at Keith Mitchell and Harry Higgs like a buzzsaw. “I’m hitting a Callaway [golf ball] with a jumping me on it ... it’s from when I won the Masters. What are you guys using?” Phil Mickelson deadpanned as the normally quiet first tee at Liberty National erupted with laughter.

Comments / 18

Community Policy