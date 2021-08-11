Has Netflix Renewed ‘Kid Cosmic’ For Season 2? Find Out What We Know
Netflix released the action, adventure, and fantasy series Kid Cosmic half a year ago and up until now, news of a renewal for Season 2 has been scarce. While the streaming service has kept quiet, it turns out they have renewed the series created by Craig McCracken. Not only has Netflix renewed Kid Cosmic for Season 2, but they have also greenlit Season 3. This will no doubt excite fans of the popular animated series.www.tvshowsace.com
Comments / 0