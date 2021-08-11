Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders Sign QB Case Cookus

By Hikaru Kudo
Posted by 
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlQLX_0bOJ5bTq00

The Las Vegas Raiders are adding a quarterback to their roster.

Case Cookus joins the Silver and Black after originally signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the entire offseason with the Giants.

During this year’s past offseason, Cookus has made pit stops with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

Cookus is yet to see any action in an NFL game.

Prior to his arrival to the NFL, Cookus played from 2015-19, at Northern Arizona, appearing in a total of 41 games. Cookus booked just over 12,000 passing yards, completed just over 62 percent of his passes and had a total of 105 touchdowns with 21 interceptions.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived-injured wide receiver Trey Quinn.

We’ll see if Cookus can find his purpose on the Silver and Black depth chart this season.

Comments / 0

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
131
Followers
504
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Silver And Black#The New York Giants#The Denver Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLField Gulls

Raiders announce signing of former Seahawk

As fans of the Seattle Seahawks await the preseason opener for the team a week from Saturday, news on former members of the team continues to trickle in. Thursday reports emerged that the Las Vegas Raiders were meeting with K.J. Wright, who began his career for the Hawks playing for current Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Sign Another Former Alabama Star Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders love players from Alabama and Clemson, and they haven’t been afraid to stock up at the running back position. Today, they signed a notable player who checks all of the boxes. Bo Scarbrough has bounced around a lot, since leaving Alabama in 2018. After winning two...
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders re-sign former Notre Dame linebacker

The Raiders re-signed linebacker Te’von Coney on Tuesday. The former Notre Dame standout originally joined the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2019. He was released before the start of the season, but was added to the practice squad in December 2019. After getting a reserve/futures contract...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KJ Wright signing with Raiders would break Seahawks fans hearts

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly bringing in KJ Wright in for a visit and it would be tough for Seahawks fans to accept if he signs there. Somehow, veteran linebacker KJ Wright is still out on the open market. The tackle machine wasn’t able to agree to a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks (yet), so he’s taking his business to Las Vegas for a visit with Jon Gruden and the Raiders.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders Sign Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy

A Pro Bowler has joined the Silver and Black. On Wednesday, the Raiders announced the signing of free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. McCoy, a first-round pick (third overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2010 NFL Draft, is a six-time Pro Bowler and Associated Press first-team All-Pro selection in 2013.
NFLallfans.co

Raiders sign veteran RB Bo Scarbrough

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jalen Richard will be out for the next several weeks due to a foot injury. That means the Raiders would be short on running backs once again. To fill their need, they have signed free-agent back Bo Scarbrough to a one-year deal. We...
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders bolster defense by signing 6-time Pro Bowler

The Raiders made a major investment this offseason to bolster their pass rush and solidify the defensive line. They weren’t finished tinkering with the unit. Six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy made a free agent visit to the team facility Wednesday and agreed to a contract in the evening. The team...
NFLYardbarker

Assessing the Raiders’ Options With QB Marcus Mariota

During this past offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to bring back quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal. This once again solidified his spot as the backup behind Derek Carr. However, the Raiders still have many needs, and many teams around the league could use a quarterback. Let’s take a look at the reasons for and against trading Mariota.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders report: Marcus Mariota has eyes for starting QB job

■ Monday — Off ■ Tuesday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m. ■ Wednesday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m. ■ Saturday — Preseason game vs. Seattle Seahawks, Allegiant Stadium, 6 p.m. ■ Sunday — Off Quote of the day. Marcus Mariota is entering his second season with...
NFLallfans.co

All Eyes Are On Raiders QB Derek Carr With 2021 Season Finally Here

With another offseason now in the rearview mirror, all eyes will turn to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Will he deliver in 2021?. There was a love affair between Raider Nation and Carr after the 2016 season. It was the only playoff trip this franchise had seen since 2003. Carr breaking his leg before the playoffs got underway will forever be one of the greatest what-ifs in team history. Naturally, the 2017 season was filled with tons of hype and expectations. Sadly, the Raiders floundered and since then, it’s been an endless debate. One side claims that Carr is at fault for everything that’s wrong with the team, terrible defense be damned. By the same token, there’s a crowd that puts Carr on a pedestal, this too is a problem as ‘4’ is far from perfect.
NFLNBC Sports

Raiders sign Ethan Westbrooks, waive Shaun Crawford

The Raiders are bringing back a familiar face for their defensive line. Las Vegas announced that the club has signed Ethan Westbrooks on Wednesday. Westbrooks spent training camp with the Raiders in 2019, though he was released when rosters were reduced to 53 players. Westbrooks was on the 49ers roster for a couple of days in Feb. 2020, but did not sign with another team last year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 reasons Derek Carr will be a top-10 QB in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and here is why quarterback Derek Carr will be top-10 at his position in 2021. The Las Vegas Raiders have gone all-in on their defense in 2021, leaving little to no room for major additions in free agency to the offense. Nearly all the big-name free agents brought in this offseason were on defense, including Yannick Ngakoue, Casey Heyward, Quintin Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, and most recently, Gerold McCoy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy