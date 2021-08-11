Raiders Sign QB Case Cookus

The Las Vegas Raiders are adding a quarterback to their roster.

Case Cookus joins the Silver and Black after originally signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the entire offseason with the Giants.

During this year’s past offseason, Cookus has made pit stops with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

Cookus is yet to see any action in an NFL game.

Prior to his arrival to the NFL, Cookus played from 2015-19, at Northern Arizona, appearing in a total of 41 games. Cookus booked just over 12,000 passing yards, completed just over 62 percent of his passes and had a total of 105 touchdowns with 21 interceptions.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived-injured wide receiver Trey Quinn.

We’ll see if Cookus can find his purpose on the Silver and Black depth chart this season.