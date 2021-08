I’ve been tasked with writing an article on life balance, and I’m sitting here at my computer realizing how tired I am. It seems to me the elements that make up our lives, like work and play, school and home, friends and family, hardly ever seem to weigh the right amount to achieve balance. Scenarios are always changing. Just when we think we’re juggling things well, another ball is added to the mix or taken away. Striving to control it all doesn’t bring the stability we hope it does.