West Monroe, LA

Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 11th

myarklamiss.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MONROE, LA. – (08/11/21) TODAY: Happy Wednesday! If you are a fan of hot weather, you will like the forecast today. If you don’t, then you’re not going to be as happy. High temperatures will be very hot in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values could be anywhere from 105 to 115, so heat advisories have been issued once again for today until 7 PM. Continue to keep heat safety in mind.

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

West Monroe, LA
