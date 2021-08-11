Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 11th

The unsettled pattern that we’ve been in continues into the latter half of the workweek as another disturbance swings through the area. Not all of us will see rain but we can expect widely scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. We’ll still see a bit of sunshine and with that, highs will top out in the mid to upper-80s. We could see a rogue stronger storm or two with that daytime-driven instability increasing during the afternoon. For those of you that do see a storm, temperatures will be impacted and likely be a little cooler. The chance for storms continues through the rest of the workweek as our next storm system moves in. It’s looking like a better chance will be on Friday ahead of our next cold front. This looks to slide through the area into Saturday with storm chances lingering for the first half of the weekend. There could be a couple of severe storms, especially NW of the viewing area as instability and moisture content will be on the rise. This is something we’ll continue to monitor through the remainder of the week. Temps will spike ahead of this boundary, climbing back into the 80s and 90s. We don’t get an influx of cooler air with this boundary either. Actually, highs are looking warmer over the weekend, surging back into the lower 90s. A storm or two is still possible Sunday as this boundary clears the area with high-pressure building back in. The ridge holds across the Central U.S. through the start of next week which leads to dry but steamy conditions. Sunshine and heat take over for the first half of the workweek with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 90s. Our next cold front is looking to move our way by the middle to latter half of next week which brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms.