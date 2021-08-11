New LHSAA memo explains football games canceled for COVID-related reasons will result in forfeits
A memo released by LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine on Tuesday outlines the new rules for the upcoming high school sports season. The 12-page document reiterated the organization’s belief that schools can work with their local health officials to make the fall seasons happen. The memo continued stating that games not played for COVID-19 reasons will be considered forfeits.www.houmatimes.com
Comments / 0