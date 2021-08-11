What to bring when moving into a senior living community [Promoting Senior Wellness]

AltaVita Independent Living is an exceptional senior living community in Longmont, offering a maintenance-free lifestyle with many exciting options. AltaVita Senior Residences include a variety of top-notch services and amenities. Residents have their pick of recreational, social and educational offerings that make each day enriching. Families appreciate the careful, respectful and kind approach to living a quality life in a supported, family friendly atmosphere. Residency includes delicious and healthy dining, housekeeping, and care services, all tailored to each individual and their needs. AltaVita is locally owned and conveniently located with easy access from anywhere along the Front Range. As a Continuing Care Retirement Community campus, you’ll have the reassurance for continued life care should your circumstances change.
