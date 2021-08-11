Amherst opens cooling center for oncoming heat wave

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst announced the opening of a cooling center to help residents of the area beat the heat. The center will be open from Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cooling center is located at the Bangs Community Center at 70 Boltwood Walk, Amherst, MA 01002. Those with questions about the cooling center can call the town at (413) 259-3002 or email townmanager@amherstma.gov.