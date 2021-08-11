FULC Stock Price Increased 125.33%: Why It Happened
The stock price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) increased 125.33%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases – increased 125.33%, going from a previous close of $8.33 to $18.77. Investors responded positively to Fulcrum Therapeutics announcing positive interim results from the ongoing single- and multiple ascending dose (SAD and MAD) Phase 1 trial with FTX-6058 in healthy adult volunteers.pulse2.com
