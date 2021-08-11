FULC Stock Price Increased 125.33%: Why It Happened

The shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NLSP) increased by over 30% intraday. This is why it happened. The shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NLSP) — a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders — increased by over 30% intraday. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application No. 16/083,131. When the patent issues, it will cover oral formulations containing immediate-release and sustained-release layers of mazindol and their use in the treatment of attention deficit disorders (ADD or ADHD), related deficit of alertness or decline in vigilance, or excessive daytime sleepiness (e.g., narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia).