Immanuel Quickley will play off-ball next season, but everything about his game suggests he can be a lead offensive creator for the Knicks. For the New York Knicks, Summer League was a success for their young talent. Obi Toppin, coming off a disappointing rookie season, assumed the role as the lead dog and played well, excelling in transition, and even flashed an improved low-post game. Rookies Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes lived up to their reputations as shooters, with McBride’s defense stealing the heart of Knicks fans. Rokas Jokubaitis and Luca Vildoza played well in spot minutes, and in the end, Jericho Sims stole the show, thanks to his elite athleticism and touch around the basket.