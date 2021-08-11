Cancel
Lebanon County, PA

Lebanon County’s sweet, delicious, and cool ice cream history

By Randy Jaye
lebtown.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce cream has been a part of Lebanon County family traditions for generations, purchased at a soda shop, dairy, or grocery store. What you might not know is that Lebanon County’s history is also dotted with ice cream manufacturers themselves. These companies ranged from mom-and-pop shops to fairly large manufacturers, and produced various types of products and flavors for the people of Lebanon County and beyond.

