Lebanon County’s sweet, delicious, and cool ice cream history
Ice cream has been a part of Lebanon County family traditions for generations, purchased at a soda shop, dairy, or grocery store. What you might not know is that Lebanon County’s history is also dotted with ice cream manufacturers themselves. These companies ranged from mom-and-pop shops to fairly large manufacturers, and produced various types of products and flavors for the people of Lebanon County and beyond.lebtown.com
