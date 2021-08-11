The Audi skysphere concept is a true transformer

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The Bronco may be winning plaudits left right and center, but some new owners are less than thrilled with the reborn SUV’s molded-in color hardtops. As we reported in July, a number of customers with hardtops have complained that their roofs appear to be splitting at the seams, while others could see honeycomb patterns showing through the roof’s outer skin. Ford revealed that it will begin replacing all Bronco hardtops from November this year.