The Audi skysphere concept is a true transformer

By Jonathan Bell
Wallpaper*
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Audi skysphere concept is the first in a trio of conceptual designs intended to re-position the German brand as a leader in emotional technology. Audi’s concept cars are typically relatively true to life, predicting real world machines that are just a few months from production. This time, however, the company is going out on a limb with a bold future vision designed to evoke an ethos, if not an actual forthcoming model.

#Classic Car#Monterey Car Week#Automobile#Show Car#German#Skysphere#Grand Touring#Renault Morphoz#American#Horch 853 Roadster
