Webb: Who's in charge?

The Hill
 8 days ago
© Greg Nash

Democrats abandon the Hill and too many politicians abandon America.

The question of who is in charge is often better explained by recognizing the agendas in play. For different reasons and for a long time the political class in Washington. D.C., has been at odds with the American people from all areas of political identification.

The political class makes deals under the guise of bipartisanship when the only deal should be one that is more beneficial than harmful. This applies to economic policy, foreign policy, and domestic policy in any area in which the elected representatives and the executive branch have a constitutional responsibility.

An infrastructure bill has just been passed in the Senate and now goes to the House for what will likely be a partisan approval by Democrats. In the Senate, 19 Republicans including the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) joined the Democrats to produce a bill that has roughly one third tied to infrastructure and the rest political gifts for elected representatives to go to their districts and sell to their respective voting bases. Could you run your household or business by allotting only one third of what was necessary to any decision or program and wasting two thirds?

Understandably, many of us who believe in fiscal responsibility and single-issue legislation will never get our way with Washington. Reality dictates that there will be an amount of pork in these bills. This $1.2 trillion boondoggle for the most part goes beyond some pork.

In addition to this, the Republicans knew ahead of time that there would be another bill with a total price tag of $3.5 trillion. They were told of the bait and switch. The second spending plan is led by the self-described democratic socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). No matter what Republicans say about making it painful for Democrats to pass the second bill, their ignorance of reality is how this will be used against them.

There is no longer any concern about rising inflation and the fact that a $3.5 trillion bill could pour tank loads of gasoline on an economic recovery. The recovery cannot survive the downward pressure of massive inflation.

Progressives and outright socialists in the House of which there is little distinction, have demanded that their votes on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill be contingent on the passage of the $3.5 trillion package. In their Keynesian fantasy this would be funded by tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations. The scam on America is also that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would be paid for. The Congressional Budget Office determined that it would add $256 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated that “despite this long road we have taken, we have finally reached the finish line.” They haven’t completed the process but knowing the votes in the House exist to pass the bill, Democrats will go home and run on its passage. Republicans, with the exception of those in the Senate who voted for it, can go and run on opposition to the bill. The American people can’t run away from this behemoth of a boondoggle on the nation’s economic future. It doesn’t matter what political party you belong to, sooner or later the tax-and-spend chickens come home to roost.

When Congress reconvenes after their district work and congressional delegation trips, there will be no debate, and don’t expect them to have read the bill which they didn’t do before voting in the Senate.

Looking ahead there is political opportunity for congressional Republicans who will be able to use inflation as a campaign weapon into the 2022 midterm elections. While politicians do what they must, my suggestion is that American people plan for inflation especially those at the lower rungs of the economic ladder. They will pay the price while the price of basic goods and services continue to rise.

A stark political reality is those who will be harmed the most by inflation will continue to vote Democrat against their own best interests. Democrats know this and progressives/socialists will play on it to promise what they cannot deliver.

Pay close attention. A good basic education is key and learning to do something can earn money consistently. I’m not a politician and not going to promise you an outcome.

The best antipoverty program is a job.

Stop denying yourself the future based on bumper sticker arguments by progressives and Democrats who just want you to vote for them. If a politician promises you an outcome, walk away.

The real answer to who’s in charge: you.

Webb is host of “The David Webb Show” on SiriusXM Patriot 125, a Fox Nation host, Fox News contributor and a frequent television commentator. His column appears twice a month in The Hill.

