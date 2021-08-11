Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

The Big Mistake People Make On Guy's Grocery Games, According To Antonia Lofaso

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Guy's Grocery Games" likes to push its contestants to get out of their comfort zone and deliver under pressure. The challenge? Get through a selected list of available groceries at the supermarket to cook something delicious in a short time period. The groceries may or may not be convenient to work with, making it a difficult task to accomplish. In addition, according to Delish, it's next to impossible to know what to expect beforehand, which means that participants on the Food Network series have to keep an open mind throughout the process.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Mistake#Food Drink#Food Network#Fn Dish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
Posted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Here's How Much Antonia Lofaso Is Really Worth

Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso has managed to become a household name in a few years, thanks to her exceptional culinary skills. She has a lot to be proud of: She has appeared on many popular TV shows and assisted scores of home chefs with her nuggets of wisdom through the years (via the Food Network). She's best known for her appearances on shows like "Top Chef," "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Man vs. Child," "Restaurant Startup," and more.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why Scallops Appear On Almost Every Cooking Competition, According To Antonia Lofaso

No one knows food like celebrity chef and renowned TV judge Antonia Lofaso. As per Harry and David, Lofaso was introduced to the magic that takes place in the kitchen when she was just a child. "Growing up, cooking in my house was mandatory. It was how we showed our love and compassion for each other," Lofaso said. "I joke all the time that if the cable guy came over, my mother would ask, 'Did you make him a sandwich?'"
TV Showsmashed.com

The Doctor Who Reference You Never Noticed On Guy's Grocery Games

Guy Fieri's "Guy's Grocery Games," also known as GGG, has been on the air since 2013, per IMDb TV. The show, which pits chef against chef, takes place in a grocery store — also known as Flavortown Market — where the contestants do all their shopping and cooking. They are competing for a chance to win a whopping $20,000, and the show never fails to impress. The speed at which contestants are forced to participate is truly amazing and when no carts are allowed and contestants have to collect only what they can carry, it can be downright funny. But in Flavortown, time is everything.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Most Important Lessons Antonia Lofaso Learned From Wolfgang Puck

Chef Antonia Lofaso knows that it's not easy to be a success story in the restaurant industry. She's worked pretty hard to become a respected name in the field. Her background is super interesting: Chef Lofaso rose to prominence after competing on the popular reality show "Top Chef" in 2008. She found it to be a rewarding experience that helped her learn more about herself. She told Parade, "When I saw myself on TV, it was a big eye-opener. I saw the way I operate in a kitchen, the way I actually behave, the way I look when I talk to the people I work with."
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Part Of Being On Top Chef, According To Antonia Lofaso

Antonia Lofaso doesn't shy away from working hard to get where she needs to be. As per Harry & David, the chef has appeared on "Chopped," "Cutthroat Kitchen," and "Guy's Grocery Games," while overseeing many restaurants as an owner, partner, or executive chef. She constantly tries to improve her skills as a cook and continues to make a splash on television. On top of all that, Lofaso also juggles all the responsibilities of motherhood.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem Some Fans Have With Guy's Grocery Games

As a television show, "Guy's Grocery Games" is a must-watch for those who're looking for an unconventional TV program that takes its viewers through a series of exciting challenges in a row. Its premise is super relatable. In just half an hour, participants need to find a way to look for groceries inside Guy Fieri's massive supermarket Flavor Town and prepare an impressive dish for the show's judges (via Delish). Of course, grocery shopping is one aspect of life that most of us are familiar with, and the show makes things extra competitive.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Antonia Lofaso's Advice For Starting A Business

Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso has never restricted herself as far as her career is concerned. According to her website, she has worked really hard to achieve her present success. She wasn't scared of putting in hard work and working with culinary legends like Wolfgang Puck, learning what she could and improving her skills. She's now many things: a mom, an entrepreneur, a celebrity chef, cookbook author ("The Busy Mom's Cookbook: 100 Recipes for Quick, Delicious, Home-Cooked Meals"), a TV personality ("Top Chef"), and more.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Gross Question Reddit Has About Guy's Grocery Games

"Guy's Grocery Games" remains one of the most interesting television shows on-air. To win in each episode, participants need to survive unique cooking tests that take place inside Guy Fieri's grocery setup called Flavortown Market. "You go to the store and you're shopping sometimes on a budget," he told E! News. "Sometimes you're shopping on a timeline. Sometimes you're shopping with your kids. So what we're doing is...putting that into a culinary arena and I've got to tell you it's crazy."
Grocery & Supermaketmashed.com

The Best Grocery Store Sushi According To Nearly 47% Of People

Grocery stores can be the most convenient option to turn to when you need to buy several food items for your pantry all at once. These stores also give you a chance to fulfill all your cravings and buy specialty food items, such as sushi. Here's the problem, though: Not all grocery stores do a good job with sushi. In fact, Taste of Home even recommends making store-bought sushi taste a lot better by warming it in the microwave for 30 seconds.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

That Guy with the World Record for Consuming Over 30,000 Big Macs Is Still Eating One Every Day

If you frequent food websites, you've probably come across Donald Gorske, even if the name doesn't ring a bell. He's not a celebrity chef or renowned winemaker, but he has achieved an oddly remarkable feat: In 2016, he was recognized by Guinness World Records for achieving "the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime." When his record was certified, Gorske had scarfed down burger number 28,788. A couple of years later, he eclipsed another milestone: 30,000 Big Macs. And in 2021, not only is he still going, but Guinness World Records once again caught up with this living McDonald's legend to highlight his continuing achievement.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

How to make Guy Fieri’s Apple Pie Hot Dog at home

What’s more All-American than baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet or even an apple pie hot dog? While that iconic Chevy commercial is seeing a triumphant comeback, the reality is that food is always woven into culture. From that backyard barbecue to Sunday dinners, food is always part of the conversation.
Lifestylebestproducts.com

10 Best Play Food Sets That Look Good Enough to Eat

Does your little one love to follow you into the kitchen to watch you prepare dinner? Maybe your child loves to play in their own food before they eat it, or, more likely, when they're done? If this sounds all too familiar, you can spare yourself the clean-up by getting them one of these play food sets.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Meltdown In Restaurant: Impossible History

"Restaurant: Impossible" host Robert Irvine is no stranger to restaurateur meltdowns. When he goes into a restaurant in an attempt to save it, he's often met with resistance from the owners who aren't fans of his tough love. But no meltdown has been as great as Nancy Dupre, who was the owner of the Texas-based Nanny Goat's Café and Feed Bin when she appeared on season 5 of "Restaurant Impossible" (via Food Network). During the episode, Dupre stormed off the set on the first day of her restaurant's renovations.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The One Dish Geoffrey Zakarian Never Makes Himself

Are you familiar with Geoffrey Zakarian? A celebrity chef, cookbook author, and owner of two New York City restaurants, Zakarian is most likely best known for his frequent appearances on Food Network. The chef is a longtime host of the cooking competition "Chopped," where he debuted as a judge way back in 2009 (via IMDb). Zakarian has also co-hosted "The Kitchen" and judged on "Beat Bobby Flay."
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Guy Fieri's Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese Burgers Are An Instant Labor Day Hit

“Is this a cheeseburger? Is it mac ‘n’ cheese? It’s an award-winning Burger Bash champion!” says beloved Food Network star Guy Fieri (Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games) of this over-the-top creation adapted from his cookbook, Guy Fieri Family Food. Best Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheese Burgers. There are lots...

Comments / 0

Community Policy