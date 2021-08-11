David Zurawik: Tucker Carlson and Fox News paving a prime-time path toward fascism
I suppose it is naive to be shocked by anything from Fox News and its prime-time star Tucker Carlson. But even though I have been arguing for years that Fox News is a propaganda outlet and not a news organization, I was shocked by the kind of pure, unadulterated propaganda Carlson was delivering on behalf of autocratic Prime Minister Viktor Orbán last week during shows broadcast from Hungary.www.mdjonline.com
