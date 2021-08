BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Theft, Chillicothe Road:. Police are investigating prior incidents of theft after a Bainbridge Township man, 41, pocketed beers he did not pay for 8 a.m. Aug. 8 at the GetGo store. He paid for other merchandise but not two 25-ounce Loko beers valued at $4.38. Police were called when the man exited the store and drove away. An officer stopped the car and found the man with the stolen beers. It is believed he has done this a number of times. He was charged with theft.