Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Editorial: If bacon costs more next year, blame the pork producers, not the law treating pigs better

By The Times Editorial Board, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you worry about bacon and how much it may cost when new animal welfare laws go into effect next year, let’s talk about the pigs that gave their lives for it. California has been on the forefront of protecting animals who live short, dismal lives on factory farms either to produce food for us (egg-laying hens) or to be slaughtered and sold as food — such as the ducks and geese whose livers are turned into foie gras, the calves that will be served as veal or the pigs that continuously produce piglets before being carved up into pork. Even animals that end up as food deserve to be treated without cruelty before they are killed.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigs#Hormel Foods#California Law#Congress#The Associated Press#The 9th Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
California StateNorfolk Daily News

Nebraska pork producers: New California regulations will be a nightmare

(The Center Square) – Much of the pork raised in Nebraska may not be eligible for sale in California as of January, under that state’s new animal welfare requirements. Currently, only 4% of Nebraska farmers meet California’s upcoming requirement for the minimum pen size for breeding sows, Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, told The Center Square.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Sprouts Farmers Market commits to improving broiler chicken welfare

One of the US’s leading grocers has committed to taking a staggered approach to improving broiler chicken welfare. Sprouts Farmers Market, which has more than 360 stores in 23 states, released an updated animal welfare commitment after two years of discussions with animal welfare organizations such as Compassion in World Farming, the world’s leading farm animal welfare organization, and other industry partners.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

FarmDoc Daily: The livestock industry's response to meatless meat

Meatless meat sales grew rapidly in between 2019-2021. The Good Food Institute reports that plant-based meat dollar sales have increased 43% over the past two years, and 57% percent of American households have purchased plant-based meat as of 2021. As meatless meat takes aim at the animal meat market, the...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Accepting Applications to Help Cover Costs for Organic Certification

(NAFB) – Organic producers and handlers can now apply for Department of Agriculture funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification. Applications for the Organic Certification Cost Share Program are due November 1, 2021. Announced this week, the funds provide cost-share assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products for the costs of obtaining or maintaining organic certification under USDA’s National Organic Program.
AgricultureKPVI Newschannel 6

Dairy Resources

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program will provide about $350 million in pandemic-assistance payments to dairy farmers who received less value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance is part of a larger package that includes permanent improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety-net program.
AgricultureTelegraph

Dairy farmers eligible for pandemic-related assistance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Help is on the way for dairy farmers who got a lower price for their products because of pandemic-related market abnormalities, the U.S. Department of Agricullture said Thursday. The department will provide about $350 million in assistance payments to eligible farmers, it said. The effort is...
Congress & CourtsEWG

Growing farm conservation backlog shows need for Congress to spend smarter

Despite billions of dollars in federal spending, the U.S. has a growing backlog of farmers seeking assistance for conservation efforts that can protect drinking water supplies. It’s time for Congress to spend smarter and ensure funding improves environmental protection. The budget reconciliation bill that House and Senate Democrats are developing...
California StateInhabitat.com

California law seeks to improve conditions for pigs

While eating meat is the norm in the U.S., many people wish farm animals a happier life pre-burger. Which is why Californians overwhelmingly passed animal welfare initiative Proposition 12 in 2018. But now the free-range chickens are coming home to roost. And while they may still be relatively affordable, pig products will not be.
Georgia Stateaugustaceo.com

Georgia Delegation Working to Help State Peanut Farmers

To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. Several members of the Georgia Congressional delegation are working to help the state’s peanut farmers — leading an effort that they believe will ultimately allow for an increased market access for peanuts. House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott (D-GA-13) and House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture Chair Sanford Bishop (D-GA-02) sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai regarding European non-tariff trade barriers impacting peanuts.
Penn, PALockhaven Express

Penn State Extension has been preparing pork producers for AFS for several years

UNIVERSITY PARK — The late-July disclosure that African swine fever was discovered in Dominican Republic pigs — the first time the disease has been found in the Western Hemisphere in 40 years — rocked the pork-production industry, but Penn State Extension has been preparing for the disease’s arrival for nearly three years.
California StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

California’s New Pig Law Problematic For Minnesota Pork Producers

It was in 2018 that California voters by a large margin approved an animal welfare proposition requiring more space for pigs, chickens and veal calves on farms. The law will take affect and be enforced the beginning of next year. I wonder if California voters knew what the result of this proposition would be? Was it phrased on the ballot are you in favor of animals having more space in a barn? It would be understandable to say yes that sounds like a good idea not knowing what the end result would be.
Iowa Statethelandonline.com

Iowa pork producer likes the look of swine’s future

DES MOINES — “The industry is very profitable right now … the best it’s been in many years. Sustainability? I can’t really say. Nobody knows what’s going to happen. The consumer drives what takes place here. The pork industry has been real good about making changes as needed to keep up with consumer demand. They want quality and they want traceability with that product — even to the very farm that is producing the pork they are buying.”
Nebraska Statekiowacountypress.net

Nebraska pig production, pork prices on the rise

(The Center Square) - The pork business in Nebraska is well positioned for growth, stated Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. "For the last three or four years, Nebraska has outpaced the national numbers in growth," he said. "Usually, from 2% to 4% we are outpacing what's going on nationally in hog production."
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Proposed ‘Processed in the USA’ label gets pushback

BILLINGS, MONT. – The Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA) came out against a petition asking the US Department of Agriculture to eliminate the “Product of the USA” label in favor of a “Processed in the USA” label. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) submitted the petition in June.
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

EPA Chlorpyrifos Rule Revokes Crop Tolerances on Food and Animal Feed

The Environmental Protection Agency announced this week it is revoking all “tolerances” for chlorpyrifos, which establish an amount of a pesticide that is allowed on food. The agency will issue a Notice of Intent to Cancel under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act to cancel registered food uses of chlorpyrifos.
Healthhealthcaredive.com

AHA moves to shift cost blame to health plans in letter to antitrust regulators

The nation's most powerful hospital lobby is ramping up its defense of hospital mergers as the Biden administration aims to crack down on provider consolidation. The American Hospital Association sent a letter Wednesday to top officials in the White House, HHS, Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission defending health system M&A and attempting to shift Washington's rising antitrust focus from providers to commercial health plans.
Twin Falls, IDmaryvilleforum.com

The research dairy in Rupert is moo-ving forward

TWIN FALLS — Cows on a merry-go-round. Coffee cups made out of manure. The University of Idaho’s Center for Food Agriculture and the Environment (CAFE) research dairy has big plans. Business Plus members were updated on the project at its quarterly meeting by Brent Olmstead, University of Idaho College of...

Comments / 5

Community Policy