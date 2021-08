Best times for anglers

Lake County will be a busy place this weekend as the Zone A deer season opens Saturday and the bass fishing at Clear Lake continues at an excellent pace. As is common on the opening weekend of the Zone A deer season, the temperatures are expected to be in the 90-degree-plus range, perhaps even triple digits, and only the hardiest of hunters will be out hunting all day. Expect most hunters to call it quits by noon. Actually, most of the deer will be bedded down in deep canyons within a couple of hours after daylight and will be concentrated near the available springs and water holes. For deer hunters, water is the gift of life. Most experienced hunters carry at least two canteens. This is especially helpful if you have to pack out a buck in this heat.