The NFL lost around 20% of its total revenue during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 — an average of $381 million per team. Forbes notes that the operating income — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — dropped to an average of $7.1 million per team from $109 million in 2019. Still, the average value of each team is up 14% to $3.48 billion — Forbes noted as the biggest gain in five years.