RACHEL BEGLIN COLUMN: I don’t want to see Line 3 finished

Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds out the Minnesota sun with its daily dystopian message: our home, our only Earth, is burning. Every day, I check air quality ratings as my co-workers and I work outside, growing food for our communities. Many farm days have been canceled at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf for the same reason. The drought rages on across the state, and Red Lake was just hit by a destructive hailstorm and tornadoes in the middle of July.