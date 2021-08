With director Shawn Levy’s fantastic new movie Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Jodie Comer about making the action comedy. During the interview, Comer talked about making her first big Hollywood movie, her reaction after watching the finished film, what it was like working with greenscreen, and more. In addition, she also talked about getting to work with Ridley Scott on The Last Duel and the unique way he shoots his films which involves having four or five cameras going at all times. The Last Duel also stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver. The film is described as an epic tale of betrayal and justice, told from three distinct points of view. You can watch the trailer here.