Commentary: Cybercurrencies are the most potent tool yet for billionaires’ tax avoidance

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Dan Loeb, CEO and Founder of US-based multi-billion hedge fund Third Point, in his letter to investors, said that the fund will continue to pursue more crypto-related investments as they're "most intrigued by its potential to become a disruptive technology, impacting broad swaths of the economy." "Recently, investors have grown concerned about the impact of increasing regulation, but we believe it has upside in the long run as a more clear set of guardrails should pave the way for a greater range of capital to flow into the industry," Loeb added. The fund has already invested in CipherTrace, Bitwise, FTX, eToro, and Circle.