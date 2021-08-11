Cancel
Team USA Paintball player fired for ‘fat-shaming’ teen

By Nexstar Media Wire
counton2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (NewsNation Now) — A professional paintballer was kicked off her team after posting a TikTok video making fun of a teenager who was hospitalized with COVID-19. The viral clip mocked a high school football star and college prospect who recently spent time in a Florida hospital suffering from COVID-19.

