Redbox's Top 10 DVD rentals

All right, we’ve got a little bit of ground to cover today news-wise, so let’s get right to it... First up, Universal has officially announced F9: The Fast Saga for release on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on 9/21, with the Digital release expected on 9/7. Both the Blu-ray and 4K will include Dolby Atmos audio. The 4K disc will also include HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision high dynamic range. These discs will feature both the theatrical cut and a Director’s Cut that runs about 7 minutes longer. Extras will include audio commentary on both versions with director Justin Lin, a gag reel, and 6 featurettes (F9: All In, Practically Fast, Shifting Priorities, Justice for Han, A Day on Set with Justin Lin, and John Cena: Supercar Superfan). You can see the cover artwork at left and also below.