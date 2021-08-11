AirPods will link with an Apple ID in iOS 15 to enable Find My support

We’ve known for a while that iOS 15 will grant succor to all of those who have lost, and lamented, their AirPods. Those true wireless earphones are small enough that it’s easy to misplace them, and desirable enough that some folks would want to pinch them. Now, 9to5Mac has found code inside the iOS 15 beta that better explains how this feature is going to work in practice, at least if you have the Pro or Max versions.