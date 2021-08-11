Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

COVID In Philadelphia: Mayor Kenney Announces New Indoor Mask Mandate; Vaccine Or Double Mask Requirement For All City Employees

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCxEW_0bOIvwNp00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are implementing new requirements involving masks and vaccinations for businesses and city workers. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced a new mask mandate requiring masks to be worn while indoors at businesses and institutions unless the places have a vaccine requirement to enter.

For example, Philadelphia restaurants requiring customers to have proof of vaccination will not be required to have a mask mandate.

The mask mandate will also be required at unseated events of more than 1,000 people. The mandate goes into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday.

Kenney also announced a vaccine or mask requirement for city employees.

All city employees are required to be vaccinated by Sept. 1 or they will have to wear a double mask whenever they are in an enclosed space with other people. The city will also require all new employees to be vaccinated beginning Sept. 1.

CBS3 previously learned that discussions regarding a possible city employee vaccine policy have been going on with “stakeholders” this week. The incoming decision has labor unions split.

Of the four city unions — District Council 33, 47, police and fire — District Council 33’s president is on record with CBS3 saying he would support a vaccine mandate as long as there were protections for religious and other exemptions.

The district’s president, Ernest Garrett, is recovering from a COVID battle of his own.

“When you are in that room, you are alone. Even the strongest of men cry when you don’t know whether or not if you are going home,” Garrett tells CBS3.

The Philadelphia Fire Fighters and Paramedics Union will not comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. President Michael Bresnan says the union expects the City of Philadelphia to bargain about any mandates “now and in the future.”

“We will not tolerate any of our members being disciplined in any manner for not being vaccinated,” Bresnan wrote on the union’s Facebook page.

We are not going to sit there and tolerate anyone jamming anything down our throats,” he tells Eyewitness News, adding, “There’s medical concerns, there’s religion concerns, we haven’t vetted that yet. So, at the minimum, we want to sit down with the city see what they have to offer. ”

A spokesperson for the police union declined to comment at this time.

City Council members are required to be vaccinated before fall legislative session begins in mid-September.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Covid#Philadelphiagov#District Council#Eyewitness News#City Council#Cbsphilly Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Chicago announces new indoor mask mandate

CHICAGO – The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that it will re-institute a face mask mandate for all indoor public settings as the average number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Chicago surpasses 400. All individuals aged 2 and over, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask as of Friday, August 20, while indoors in public settings.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

‘So Screw You’: Tensions Rise At Hatboro-Horsham School Board Meeting Over Mask Requirement

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Tense moments at a Montgomery County school board meeting Monday, which pitted parents against parents over the issue of masks in school. The Hatboro-Horsham School Board meeting felt charged from the start and it was quickly clear that the debate over wearing a mask or not isn’t going away anytime soon. “So screw you and get it together, lady,” one parent said during the meeting. Emotions overflowed Monday night at the Hatboro-Horsham School Board meeting to discuss the current universal indoor mask policy for all students, staff, and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status. “I want choice, that’s all I...
Montgomery County, PANBC Philadelphia

Montgomery Adopts New Mask Guidelines as COVID Cases Rise

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, updated its mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines on Monday as county officials get tougher on COVID-19 with rising case counts. Masking in all public spaces is now recommended, county leaders announced at a 10 a.m. press conference. Nearby, Bucks County officials last week implemented new mask-wearing rules...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

‘We Will Hold You Accountable’: Philadelphia DA Krasner’s Message As Gun Violence Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of homicides in Philadelphia stands at 337 as of Monday afternoon. District Attorney Larry Krasner talked about the violence at a news conference Monday morning. “Anyone thinking about firing a gun at another human being, don’t. Don’t do it because it’s wrong for you, don’t do it because it’s wrong for your victim, don’t do it because it’s wrong for society, and don’t do it because we will hold you accountable and you will end up in a jail cell and you will be doing a bunch of time,” Krasner said. Krasner also presented violence prevention grants to 10 community-based organizations Monday. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Public HealthDigital Collegian

Penn State enforces indoor masking mandate for all employees

Penn State announced Monday all Penn State technical service employees represented by the Teamsters Local Union No. 8, which is approximately 2,600 people who work in various areas of campus, will wear masks this fall in compliance with the latest university indoor masking requirement for all. Previously, the union employees...
Philadelphia, PAtemple.edu

Philadelphia vaccine mandate

The dynamic environment brought about by the coronavirus pandemic requires us to be agile. Now we have another opportunity to demonstrate that agility. This morning, Philadelphia’s Board of Health announced new COVID-19 vaccination requirements for college campuses and healthcare organizations. Read more about the new regulation, and how students are expected to comply.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Tom Wolf Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For State Employees In Health Care Facilities

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is requiring employees at state-run health care and high-risk congregate care facilities to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the new initiative Tuesday. It affects about 25,000 employees working in facilities like state hospitals, veterans homes and state correction institutions. Employees will have to be vaccinated by Sept. 7, or else they’ll have to get tested for COVID-19 weekly. All new external hires will be required to get vaccinated before they can start working. Wolf also announced an incentive for state employees under his jurisdiction. Starting in October, those employees will be able to get a paid day off. The Department of Health says 63.8% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated. “Pennsylvania has had a lot of success in our vaccination efforts, but 63% is not the goal,” said Wolf. “Sixty-three percent still leaves far too many eligible Pennsylvanians unvaccinated, which puts their communities at risk. Vaccines are free, available, and effective. I encourage every eligible Pennsylvanian who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to sign up today.” Nearly 28,000 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19.
fox29.com

New changes to the mask mandate in Philly impacting families

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia officials announced some changes to its mask mandate to help parents of kids who are too young for the vaccine. The city’s health department reinstated an indoor mask mandate in Philadelphia Wednesday with an exception for places that required vaccinations. People spoke up and Friday the city amended its plans to make things a little less complicated for families with children who cannot yet get the vaccine.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Most Of The Philadelphia Region Turns Red On CDC COVID-19 Transmission Map

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most of the Philadelphia region has turned red on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s  COVID-19 transmission map, which means it’s at the highest level of community spread. Now, there’s growing concern over large events becoming super spreaders for the virus. Health officials are holding yet another press conference on Friday at 10 a.m. in regards to the city’s response to the pandemic. Meantime, there’s a growing concern that some outdoor events could become super spreaders due to the highly contagious Delta variant. With most of the Philadelphia area turning red on the COVID transmission map, some of the...
Columbus, OHcolumbusnavigator.com

City Of Columbus To Require Masks Indoors For All Visitors And Employees

Starting Monday, August 16, all employees and visitors to city buildings must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Mayor Ginther made the announcement on Thursday. Earlier in the week, the Centers for Disease Control placed Franklin County in the highest level of transmission for COVID-19. A majority of the cases have been infected with the Delta variant, which is highly transmissible.
Healthalbanyny.gov

Mayor Sheehan Reinstitutes Mask Mandate for All City Employees and Within All City Buildings

Mayor Sheehan said, “Albany is seeing an increase in community spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and is now in the ‘substantial’ risk category. Accordingly, we will require everyone to be masked while in all City buildings, regardless of vaccination status. We want to keep our employees, their families, and our community safe, and we hope this action will encourage others to implement indoor mask mandates until our risk level falls below current levels.”
New Haven, CTNews 12

New Haven mayor issues indoor mask mandate

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced Friday that an indoor mask mandate will go in effect Monday in the city regardless of vaccination status. The policy applies to indoor establishments such as bars, restaurants, theaters and office buildings. The mandate comes following Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order that allows municipalities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy