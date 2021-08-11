COVID In Philadelphia: Mayor Kenney Announces New Indoor Mask Mandate; Vaccine Or Double Mask Requirement For All City Employees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are implementing new requirements involving masks and vaccinations for businesses and city workers. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced a new mask mandate requiring masks to be worn while indoors at businesses and institutions unless the places have a vaccine requirement to enter.

For example, Philadelphia restaurants requiring customers to have proof of vaccination will not be required to have a mask mandate.

The mask mandate will also be required at unseated events of more than 1,000 people. The mandate goes into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday.

Kenney also announced a vaccine or mask requirement for city employees.

All city employees are required to be vaccinated by Sept. 1 or they will have to wear a double mask whenever they are in an enclosed space with other people. The city will also require all new employees to be vaccinated beginning Sept. 1.

CBS3 previously learned that discussions regarding a possible city employee vaccine policy have been going on with “stakeholders” this week. The incoming decision has labor unions split.

Of the four city unions — District Council 33, 47, police and fire — District Council 33’s president is on record with CBS3 saying he would support a vaccine mandate as long as there were protections for religious and other exemptions.

The district’s president, Ernest Garrett, is recovering from a COVID battle of his own.

“When you are in that room, you are alone. Even the strongest of men cry when you don’t know whether or not if you are going home,” Garrett tells CBS3.

The Philadelphia Fire Fighters and Paramedics Union will not comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. President Michael Bresnan says the union expects the City of Philadelphia to bargain about any mandates “now and in the future.”

“We will not tolerate any of our members being disciplined in any manner for not being vaccinated,” Bresnan wrote on the union’s Facebook page.

We are not going to sit there and tolerate anyone jamming anything down our throats,” he tells Eyewitness News, adding, “There’s medical concerns, there’s religion concerns, we haven’t vetted that yet. So, at the minimum, we want to sit down with the city see what they have to offer. ”

A spokesperson for the police union declined to comment at this time.

City Council members are required to be vaccinated before fall legislative session begins in mid-September.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.