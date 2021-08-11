Cancel
Lucas County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Wood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ottawa, northwestern Sandusky, northern Wood and southern Lucas Counties through 845 AM EDT At 753 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Whitehouse, or 7 miles southeast of Swanton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Toledo, Fremont, Perrysburg, Oregon, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Holland, Elmore, Maumee, Walbridge, Pemberville, Millbury, Haskins and Luckey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

