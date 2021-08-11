Southwest Airlines Sees Delta Variant Effects On Aug. & Sept. Revenue Trends
(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it has recently experienced a deceleration in close-in bookings and an increase in close-in trip cancellations in August 2021. The company believes these negative effects are driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant. Southwest Airlines said this will make it difficult for the company to be profitable in third quarter 2021.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0