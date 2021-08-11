Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Southwest Airlines Sees Delta Variant Effects On Aug. & Sept. Revenue Trends

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it has recently experienced a deceleration in close-in bookings and an increase in close-in trip cancellations in August 2021. The company believes these negative effects are driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant. Southwest Airlines said this will make it difficult for the company to be profitable in third quarter 2021.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Southwest Airlines Co#Luv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Get Serious and Start Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines has filed a lawsuit that aims to stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing Skiplagged, a company which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations and they want it to end.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Brings Back $49 Fare Sale

Southwest Airlines is putting fall flights on sale from under $100 roundtrip this week. Available for purchase now through Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m. CT, the three-day sale is good for continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii and international flights between September 7 and December 15, 2021 and travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from September 7 through December 9, 2021.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Spirit Airlines cuts flights to cope with COVID and scheduling turmoil

Spirit Airlines says it expects to operate on reduced schedules through the end of September after waves of flight cancellations in early August disrupted the travels of thousands of customers. The Miramar-based airline made the statement in an “update” to investors that was filed late Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It blamed continued staffing problems for its decision to ...
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Hospitality Industry Takes A Hit As Travelers Pause Plans Due To Delta Variant

OAKLAND (KPIX) – As the Delta variant continues to spread, some businesses are on edge. The hospitality industry is starting to see consumer confidence decline with fewer bookings and more cancellations. At the Oakland Airport, many who flew in say they were slightly apprehensive about taking to the skies. According to Southwest Airlines, they are starting to see travelers put their travel plans on pause. “It’s hard. It’s hard. It’s no fun and it’s stressful,” traveler Sandy Kauffman says. Kauffman flew in from Phoenix and she’s starting to re-think air travel as the Delta variant spreads. According to a filing Southwest Airlines recently made...
Lifestyleliveandletsfly.com

Southwest Airlines Delays Over 1,300 Flights As Summer Of Misery Continues

Southwest Airlines continues to experience operational woes, with flight delays exceeding 1,300 yesterday and no relief in sight. Southwest Airlines Summer of Misery Continues With Over 1,300 Delays. This week is not shaping up well for Southwest Airlines. Per FlightAware:. On Tuesday, August 17th Southwest Airlines cancelled 159 flights (roughly...
Aerospace & DefenseDallas News

Southwest Airlines pilots ready to picket over ‘frustration’ and ‘chaos’ of summer flying increase

The union for Southwest Airlines pilots has authorized its members to hold picketing demonstrations over what they call unfair working conditions this summer. Leaders of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association say members have repeatedly been forced into working additional days of flying, been stuck without hotels and transportation, and are dealing with flight schedules that have constantly been reshuffled as the airline struggles to keep up with the uptick in flying demand this summer.
Economymodernreaders.com

Financial Review: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership. Profitability. This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Southwest Airlines’...
MarketsZacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: AZUL's Q2 Loss, SAVE's Tepid Guidance and More

AZUL - Free Report) reported wider-than-expected loss per share for second-quarter 2021. However, the loss narrowed from the year-ago quarter’s level with passenger revenues escalating more than 100% year over year as more and more people take to the skies. Spirit Airlines (. SAVE - Free Report) also dominated headlines...
Economymodernreaders.com

Comparing Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation. Profitability. This table compares Delta Air Lines and Frontier Group’s...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Spirit Airlines Slashes Guidance After Operational Meltdown

A combination of severe weather and staffing shortages forced Spirit Airlines to cancel a huge proportion of its flights earlier this month. Spirit reduced its Q3 revenue expectations by up to $150 million, while operating expenses will exceed its previous outlook. The recent crisis is unlikely to have a meaningful...
Travelinvesting.com

Airline Shares Weaker As Traffic Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Investing.com – Stocks of airlines companies traded lower Tuesday as the latest data from the U.S. Transportation Department showed that passenger traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) all fell 2.5% to 3%. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) dipped 0.5% after its CEO said...
Economypaddleyourownkanoo.com

American Airlines Officially Starts Hiring New Flight Attendants, Bats Off Delta Worries

American Airlines has officially kicked off a massive new flight attendant recruitment drive with plans to hire 800 trainee flight attendants over the next few months. The decision marks a complete change in fortune for the Dallas Fort Worth-based airline that just a few short months ago was putting flight attendants on notice of more involuntary furloughs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy