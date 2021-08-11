Southwest Airlines Sees Delta Variant Effects On Aug. & Sept. Revenue Trends

OAKLAND (KPIX) – As the Delta variant continues to spread, some businesses are on edge. The hospitality industry is starting to see consumer confidence decline with fewer bookings and more cancellations. At the Oakland Airport, many who flew in say they were slightly apprehensive about taking to the skies. According to Southwest Airlines, they are starting to see travelers put their travel plans on pause. “It’s hard. It’s hard. It’s no fun and it’s stressful,” traveler Sandy Kauffman says. Kauffman flew in from Phoenix and she’s starting to re-think air travel as the Delta variant spreads. According to a filing Southwest Airlines recently made...