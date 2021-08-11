Chesapeake Energy To Buy Vine Energy In $2.2 Bln Deal

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vine Energy, Inc. ("Vine Energy" or the "Company") (VEI) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the Company by Chesapeake Energy Corporation ("Chesapeake") (CHK) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Vine Energy shareholders will receive $1.20 in cash and 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake stock for each Vine Energy share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $15.00 based upon Chesapeake's August 10, 2021 closing price of $55.50. Upon completion of the transaction, Chesapeake shareholders will own approximately 86% and Vine shareholders will only own approximately 14% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.2 billion.