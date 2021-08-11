Chesapeake Energy To Buy Vine Energy In $2.2 Bln Deal
(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) agreed to buy Vine Energy Inc. (VEI) for total consideration of $15.00 per share, valuing the company at around $2.2 billion. As per the terms of the merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company, Vine shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2486 Chesapeake shares of common stock and $1.20 of cash for each share of Vine common stock owned. Upon closing, Chesapeake shareholders will own approximately 86% and Vine shareholders will own approximately 14% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company.markets.businessinsider.com
