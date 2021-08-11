Freeman Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Maiden High-Grade Oxide Gold Resource Estimate for Lemhi Deposit, Idaho

Pre-tax Net Present Value 5% of $805M with a pre-tax IRR of 29.0%. After-tax Net Present Value 5% of $547M with an after-tax IRR of 24.4%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') with respect to a preliminary economic assessment ('PEA') for its 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). The technical report, entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia,' with an effective date of June 23, 2021 (the 'Technical Report'), follows the previous announcement on June 23, 2021. All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$,' unless otherwise stated.