Idaho State

Freeman Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Maiden High-Grade Oxide Gold Resource Estimate for Lemhi Deposit, Idaho

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

SALMON, Idaho, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant, independent technical report (the "Report") on its 100% owned Lemhi Gold Project located in Idaho. The Report summarizes the results of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") conducted on the Lemhi Gold Project. The MRE was completed by APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") of Edmonton, Alberta.

