Glass House Brands Pleased to Welcome Joe Aulenta as Director of Retail Construction
LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Joe Aulenta as Director of Retail Construction. In this role, Mr. Aulenta will be responsible for managing the build out of 19 new stores by the end of Q2 2022.markets.businessinsider.com
