Pennsylvania State

Deer COVID? Antibodies Found in New York and Pennsylvania Whitetail Populations

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 8 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has completed a study of free-ranging white tailed deer in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois that has a surprising result. About 33% of the 481 deer sampled from January 2020 through earlier this year as researchers took advantage of wildlife damage management activities showed antibodies for COVID-19. Researchers stress none of the animals showed signs of clinical illness from SARS-CoV-2.

