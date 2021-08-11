Cancel
Tampa, FL

Full Road Closure On East Hanna Ave Between North 34th And North 36th Streets

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – Beginning at 8 am today, East Hanna Avenue will close between North 34th and North 36th Streets while the Tampa Water Department conducts scheduled maintenance on the water distribution system.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow.

Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area. Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Friday, August 13.

Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” said Tampa Water Department in a statement.

See all road closures at tampa.gov/RoadClosures.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It's Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

