Former Michigan guard Chaundee Brown Jr. officially signed by Los Angeles Lakers

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers announced in a press release Tuesday night that they have officially signed former Michigan guard Chaundee Brown Jr. The terms of the deal have not yet been released, per team policy. Over his first three Summer League games, Brown Jr. is averaging 18.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

