Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

12 minutes of new ‘Forza Horizon 5’ footage explores Mexico’s dusty desert

By Thomas Hughes
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article12 minutes of new Forza Horizon 5 footage recently uploaded to YouTube provides one of the best looks at Mexico yet. YouTuber Don Joewon Song uploaded the footage yesterday, which showed him driving across Mexico’s numerous biomes in a Toyota GR Supra. Before jumping behind the wheel, Song takes players through the game’s customisation options. It seems Playground Games is mostly sticking to the template set in 4, as the game’s UI looks similar.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Deserts#Ui#Forza Horizon 4#Forza Horizon 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Forza Horizon 5 will offer the biggest map in the series to-date

Forza Horizon 5 is one of Microsoft’s premiere games this fall and the series is known for the mountains and mountains of open-world racing fun it offers. Ahead of launch, the map of Mexico has been unveiled and it is about 50% larger than England, which was the setting of Forza Horizon 4.
Video Gamesgtplanet.net

Forza Horizon 5 Full Map Set to Be Revealed Today

The Forza Horizon 5 information onslaught continues today with another episode in the “Let’s Go” series, and this one is set to reveal the full game map. Of course we already know a fair amount about the game’s setting. When Playground Games revealed FH5 back in June, it also announced that the game would be set in Mexico, as rumored. During that initial presentation we heard that the game would center on the 16th century city of Guanajuato, which is also a hub of sorts for the motor industry in the country.
Video Gamesgtplanet.net

Forza Horizon 4 Season Change: An Autumn Pick and Mix

Leaves are piling up at the roadside, which signals the start of another Autumn season in Forza Horizon 4 this week. Players that are still looking to fill gaps in their collection are scouring the UK for the latest events and returning prizes. This week can see players grabbing a...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Forza Horizon 5 Toyota Supra Shines Beautifully in New Gameplay

Playground Games made a surprise announcement yesterday when they unveiled the full Horizon 5 map size, along with the 2020 Toyota Supra GR. To help showcase this off, here’s nearly 12-minutes of raw gameplay footage for Forza Horizon 5, showcasing the 2020 Toyota Supra GR. Forza Horizon 5 Toyota Supra...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 map fully revealed, 50% bigger than previous game

Playground Games has now revealed Forza Horizon 5's map, showing off the game's various biomes, a long stretching highway, and the huge La Gran Caldera volcano. In a new Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go live stream, the developer detailed FH5's wet season summer map before uploading a high-resolution image to Twitter. The map is 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4's Britain and features prominent landmarks such as the La Gran Caldera volcano, which can be seen from anywhere on the map, a stadium in the centre, sand dunes out to the west, and a long highway (the longest in any Forza Horizon game) that cuts through the centre of the map.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Here's your first look at Forza Horizon 5's full Mexico-inspired map

Forza Horizon 5, the latest instalment in Playground Games' sublime open-world racing series is a few short months away from release, and with the hype handle now beginning to crank in earnest, the developer has offered a first look at the game's sprawling Mexico-themed map. You can see the map,...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Here’s the full Forza Horizon 5 world map

The full map of Forza Horizon 5 has been revealed. On the latest Forza Monthly livestream, Playground Games offered a quick tour of the full Forza Horizon 5 map, and later released a higher-resolution image showing the entirety of it. The Forza Horizon 5 playable area, taking place in Mexico,...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 Rated in Australia - News

The Australian Classification board has rated the two biggest 2021 Xbox exclusives - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. We've known Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since it was first announced at E3 2021, however, Microsoft has yet to provide a release date for Halo Infinite beyond a Holiday 2021 window. Halo Infinite was given an M rating for "violence, online interactivity and in-game purchases."
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Forza Horizon 5 in Gorgeous 4K Gameplay

Two notable videos from Forza Horizon 5 have hit the web, with one offering 12 minutes of gameplay in 4K and the other being an official developer video focusing on showing off the variety of locations available in the game. Forza Horizon 5 will undoubtedly turn out to be one...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Forza Horizon 5 reveals full map of Mexico ahead of November launch

Developer Playground Games has shown off the full Mexico-inspired map you’ll be racing around in the upcoming Forza Horizon 5. The reveal was part of this week’s Forza Let’s ¡Go! broadcast. As creative director on the game Mike Brown lets us know, the map is 50% bigger than that of Forza Horizon 4. Among its many distinguishing features include the longest highway seen yet in a Forza Horizon game, as well as the previously revealed volcano.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best drift cars in Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 continues to be one of the best street racers on the market. The game was a huge success when it launched in 2018 and became Turn 10’s best-selling Xbox racer. In many ways, this success comes from the developer’s focus on providing racers with all kinds of different ways to show off their skill. Whether you’re into drag racing, looking to reach top-end speed, or just wanting to cruise around the UK countryside, Turn 10 has something for you to do.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Deserted Island Manga Gets Western Release Date in September

VIZ announced that they will publish the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Deserted Island manga from author Kokonasu Rumba on September 14, 2021, for $9.99. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Deserted Island is a manga featuring a situation similar to the Nintendo Switch exclusive Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Readers will meet up with Tom Nook and other characters through the medium of manga as the story brings a bit of charm and quirks to the video game series. I mean, similar to what it already has, of course.
Video GamesNME

‘SSX 3’’s vibes are the reason we got ‘Burnout Paradise’ and ‘Forza Horizon’

SSX 3 opens by following a helicopter as it courses between the peaks of a snowy mountain. It hovers above a powdery slope and whoever you’ve selected from the game’s colorful cast drops down into it. The sky is blue, the snow is crisp white – even 18 years later, SSX 3 still feels amazing to just exist in. A voice cuts through the motivating electronica playing in the background “you’re listening to EA Radio BIG.”
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

12 minutes of Forza Horizon 5 confirm that I want it immediately

Having Forza Horizon 5 on the way is like having the noise of a warm bath running within earshot. I already know I'm going to enjoy everything about the experience that's coming, and the 12 minutes of footage released this week which show a drive around Mexico only confirms it.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Forza Horizon 4: Fortune Island System Requirements

Your device must meet all minimum requirements to open this product. OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher, Xbox One. DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11. Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz. Graphics: NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x. Official Recommended Requirements. Your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy