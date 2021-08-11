12 minutes of new ‘Forza Horizon 5’ footage explores Mexico’s dusty desert

The Forza Horizon 5 information onslaught continues today with another episode in the “Let’s Go” series, and this one is set to reveal the full game map. Of course we already know a fair amount about the game’s setting. When Playground Games revealed FH5 back in June, it also announced that the game would be set in Mexico, as rumored. During that initial presentation we heard that the game would center on the 16th century city of Guanajuato, which is also a hub of sorts for the motor industry in the country.