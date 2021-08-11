12 minutes of new ‘Forza Horizon 5’ footage explores Mexico’s dusty desert
12 minutes of new Forza Horizon 5 footage recently uploaded to YouTube provides one of the best looks at Mexico yet. YouTuber Don Joewon Song uploaded the footage yesterday, which showed him driving across Mexico’s numerous biomes in a Toyota GR Supra. Before jumping behind the wheel, Song takes players through the game’s customisation options. It seems Playground Games is mostly sticking to the template set in 4, as the game’s UI looks similar.www.nme.com
Comments / 0