Elizabeth Blackburn: 'We Have High Expectations' for This Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 6-25-1 in his first two years with the club, but that isn't preventing the organization from having high expectations for the 2021 campaign.

Their offseason additions, coupled with the overall health to key pieces that were injured last season have Elizabeth Blackburn dreaming of big things this season.

"We have high expectations, there's just no way about it. We have a really talented roster," Blackburn said during an appearance on the Bengals UK Podcast. "We've invested a lot on defense and the free agents we brought in this year and last year continue to look good. They've offered I think a pleasant surprise off the field and in the locker room. And the energy that I'm feeling from defense at a practice over the last week and a half is electric, it's awesome. And then on offense, you look at Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase—our receiving room is elite. Joe Mixon's coming back. We've got a new offensive line coach in Frank Pollack, who people have such high regard for and trust in. There's a lot to get excited about and we've gotta execute, we've got to put it together, but I think we've got really good pieces in place that make people ultimately excited about the team at its' core."

Blackburn helped unveil the Cincinnati's new uniforms and also created a Ring of Honor, which will be unveiled on Sept. 30. She became the Bengals Director of Strategy and Fan Engagement last April.

The Bengals certainly have more talent than they've had in recent seasons. Can Taylor put them in position to succeed? Will they be able to take a step forward in one of the toughest divisions in football?

Plenty of questions remain, but it sounds like Bengals ownership believes the team should take a big leap in 2021.

Listen to the entire interview below.

