Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Will Biden raise taxes on the middle class? 61% of voters think it's likely

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
wpde.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG0 - According to a recent poll by Ballotpedia, 61% of voters say it’s likely the Biden administration will raise taxes. “Before asking the question, we reminded voters that President Biden had pledged not to raise taxes on anybody earning less than $400,000 a year,” said Ballotpedia’s Scott Rasmussen to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “Not surprisingly Republicans say, of course, he's gonna raise taxes, but even Democrats are evenly divided on this question.”

wpde.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Scott Rasmussen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Economy#Democrats#Middle Class#The National Desk#The Democratic Party#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Are the wheels coming off the Biden administration?

When we look back at the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, will August of 2021 stand out as the time the wheels came off?. Despite the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a substantial legislative accomplishment, red flags and troubling new polls are popping up across the political landscape.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Why Democrats doubt Afghan exit will hurt ‘resolute’ Biden at the midterms

The downfall of Afghanistan has led President Joe Biden into his most precarious political position yet, but it is still unclear whether this will spell bad news for the president’s party in the coming months.A Reuters Ipsos poll conducted Monday this week showed Mr Biden’s approval rating dropped by seven points to 46 percent after the Taliban conquered the nation, which sent the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani into exile and Americans saw images of Afghans clinging to a plane as it took off. That was down from 53 percent from Friday.Mr Biden has said he stands firmly behind his decision...
Posted by
@LockerRoom

North Carolina Voters Sour On Biden and Cooper

RALEIGH — The August Civitas Poll reveals that a majority of likely North Carolina voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance in office. Disapproval sits at 53%, up five points from June. Seven months into his term, Mr. Biden’s approval rating is just 42%, with just one in four of those polled saying they strongly approve of his work. Twice as many North Carolinians strongly disapprove – 48%.
Presidential Electiongingrich360.com

Biden Urged to Cut Taxes Like Reagan to Stimulate Economy

Now is the time for Biden’s team to heed the advice of economists and follow the Reagan model. Marking the 40th anniversary of the Reagan tax cuts, President Joe Biden’s team is being urged to reduce taxes in order to jump start economic growth. Economic advisers are celebrating Reagan’s tax cuts by pleading with the current president to stop deficit spending and instead reduce taxes across the board. Reagan’s Economic Recovery Tax Act of 1981 was approved by Congress when Biden was in the Senate. Instead of following Reaganomics, the Biden administration is causing a labor shortage which is crippling small businesses. Biden’s policies are also driving up inflation at a pace well above wage growth.
Presidential Electionmillardccp.com

The Biden blowout is just beginning

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that is...
U.S. PoliticsQuay County Sun

Spending ballooning under Biden

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that...
Presidential Electionamac.us

Poll Shows Americans View Biden As Lame-Duck One-Term President

Washington’s worst kept secret is the assumption, correct or not, that President Joe Biden will not seek reelection in 2024. Apparently, the majority of the American public was let in on the secret, too. According to new polling released by Quinnipiac University, a majority of Americans, 54 percent, believe Biden will not run for president again.
Presidential Electionamac.us

Biden’s Tax and Spend Agenda Hitting Roadblocks

Even before being sworn in as President, Joe Biden talked confidently about his economic vision for America. How he would raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations, but not folks making under $400,000 a year, he said. This is on top of record-breaking spending on COVID relief and economic assistance packages that started last Congress. Eight months into the Biden presidency, we’ve seen more massive spending bills come from the Democrat-controlled Congress, consistently high unemployment, and rising inflation from increased demands for goods and services on regular household items – which hurts middle and low-income earners most. So what are the roadblocks to President Biden’s extreme tax and spend schemes?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS DFW

‘Biden Inflation Crushing Middle-Class Americans’, Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C.  (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) opposes a $1 trillion, bipartisan U.S. Senate bill that passed on August 10 that sets aside $30 billion to repair bridges, build roads and increase broadband internet access in Texas. “Too many Republicans just enabled Democrats’ efforts to claim bipartisanship, spend over a trillion dollars, and then ram through their $3.5 trillion liberal wish list of crushing taxes and radical spending,” said Cruz in a news release. “The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed today contained only about $100 billion for roads and bridges. As I’ve said before, if the Democrats wanted to...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Corporate tax hike to hit middle-class Americans, study shows

Republican lawmakers on Monday released an analysis showing that even a slight corporate tax increase would have a negative effect on middle-class Americans and small businesses. The study was released by Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and conducted by the Joint Committee on Taxation. The JCT...
Presidential ElectionIola Register

Working-class roots steer Biden’s course

Of all U.S. presidents in recent memory, Joe Biden comes closest to representing working class Americans. That’s because those are his roots. Biden is the first president since Ronald Reagan, 1981-1989, to not have an Ivy League pedigree.
Utah Stateksl.com

Is President Biden's families plan good? These Utahns think so

Andrew and Ashley Munk walk with their children Mara, 5, and Ellie, 2, near their home in Draper on Thursday. Ashley Munk spoke during the "Families First: What the Build Back Better Agenda Means for People of Faith” virtual meeting that the White House held on Aug. 4 to tout President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Draper resident Ashley Munk and her husband work full-time jobs and are building small businesses on the side to support themselves and their two young children.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Nine Democrats signal opposition to Biden's welfare plan

Nine Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Friday threatened to derail the passage of President Joe Biden's landmark social welfare reform if a key infrastructure bill is not approved first, highlighting party divisions over economic policy. The moderate Democrats wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they would thwart the passage of a budget resolution meant to pave the way for the $3.5 trillion social package unless the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is signed into law first.
Presidential ElectionMessenger

Biden’s hidden tax hikes will disproportionately harm rural America

Tucked away in President Biden and the Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar tax-and-spend proposal are tax hikes that will have an adverse impact on our agriculture community. For the past few months, I have been drawing attention to these tax hikes — including proposals to cap stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges. As a former chair of the Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee, I have seen the incredible economic potential that comes with cutting taxes. Unfortunately, Biden’s changes to stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges would take us in the opposite direction. His plan would raise taxes on Iowa farmers and Main Street business owners, harming our rural economy at a time when we need to remain focused on recovery and revitalization.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy