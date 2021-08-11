College Football: UNI’s Mark Farley Talks Program at MVFC Media Days
Cedar Falls — Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley has created competition at quarterback by adding a couple of transfers. Des Moines native Will McElvain — who was coached in his prep days by Fort Madison athletic director Ben Fry — has been the starter the past two seasons, including a COVID shortened spring season in which he completed 51 percent of his passes — he was also electric in his freshman season for the Panthers.kilj.com
