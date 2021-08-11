Highland School Board Approves Pay Raise for Bus Drivers

With the recent rise in COVID cases in children around the nation, it is a major concern among parents and school boards about how to bring students back into the classroom safely as schools are opening for the fall semester. This is especially concerning for children under the age of 12 since they are currently not eligible to receive vaccinations. There are no federal mandates on masking for schools, only strong recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) which says masks should be worn by individuals while indoors with others, regardless of vaccination status. People who have been vaccinated may still harbor and spread the COVID virus, though they may not have symptoms themselves. This is true particularly in the case of the Delta variant, which has been shown from CDC research to be more than twice as infectious as the original COVID-19 virus.