Highland School Board Approves Pay Raise for Bus Drivers
The Highland School Board approved a pay raise for bus drivers during their regular meeting Monday. A shortage of bus drivers in the Highland School District started the board’s discussion on the pay raise. The pay rate four years ago was $12 per hour and was increased to $13.50 last year. With the approval of a pay raise, drivers will now receive $15 per hour. Highland Superintendent Ken Crawford explains why they made this decision, “People that do do it, we want to reward them and if anybody is thinking about wanting to drive a bus for us, whether it be route drivers or activities, then we want to make sure they understand we are willing to put the money out there.”www.kciiradio.com
