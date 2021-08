Borussia Dortmund hosted Bayern Munich at the Westfalenstadion in the DFL-Supercup match on a rain soaked pitch Tuesday night, however, it was the visitors who would hoist the preseason trophy, winning 3-1. A Robert Lewandowski brace sandwiched a Thomas Muller tap in, while Marco Reus managed to get on the scoreboard for the hosts in what was an extremely fun match even though quality was lacking from both teams. While the Supercup is the least significant trophy awarded out each year, a piece of silverware is always important to add the cabinet. Furthermore, the chance to lay down a marker against your top league rival is also extremely important, and based on the fiery performances from both teams, each wanted this victory badly. Here are my observations from the match: