Henry County Law Enforcement, Residents Assist in Assault Arrest

Area law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man who allegedly assaulted a woman while she was driving a vehicle in Henry County. At approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible drunk driver traveling westbound from Winfield on Highway 78. They were then informed that 27-year-old Samantha Leigh Pool Schaapveld was driving a 2005 Lincoln Towncar when she was assaulted by 42-year-old David Mertens. Henry County residents stopped to assist Schappveld and were assaulted by Mertens in the process. He then drove the vehicle away while being followed by another Henry County resident and was later stopped by Iowa State Patrol and arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor, and assault with no injury, a simple misdemeanor and disorderly conduct, both simple misdemeanors. Mertens was later charged with assault of a person in certain occupations with no injury, a serious misdemeanor, for spitting on a jailer.