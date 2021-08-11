Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, IA

Henry County Law Enforcement, Residents Assist in Assault Arrest

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man who allegedly assaulted a woman while she was driving a vehicle in Henry County. At approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible drunk driver traveling westbound from Winfield on Highway 78. They were then informed that 27-year-old Samantha Leigh Pool Schaapveld was driving a 2005 Lincoln Towncar when she was assaulted by 42-year-old David Mertens. Henry County residents stopped to assist Schappveld and were assaulted by Mertens in the process. He then drove the vehicle away while being followed by another Henry County resident and was later stopped by Iowa State Patrol and arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor, and assault with no injury, a simple misdemeanor and disorderly conduct, both simple misdemeanors. Mertens was later charged with assault of a person in certain occupations with no injury, a serious misdemeanor, for spitting on a jailer.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Henry County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Winfield, IA
City
Lincoln, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schappveld#Iowa State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 1

Community Policy