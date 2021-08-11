Mason Rudolph to start again in second Steelers preseason game
Anyone waiting to see how an offseason of healthy eating has treated Ben Roethlisberger‘s performance in games will have to wait at least one more week. The Steelers only played their backup quarterbacks during their first preseason game out of the way against the Cowboys last Thursday and they’ll be taking the same approach to this Thursday’s game against the Eagles. Mason Rudolph will get his second straight start with Dwayne Haskins set to relieve him after a few series.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0