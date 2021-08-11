This 'Daily Show' compilation trolls Texas Senator Ted Cruz for overusing this Yiddish word

Texas Republican Ted Cruz’s campaign has been accused of purchasing scores of copies of the senator’s most recent book – to the tune of some $150,000. As reported by Forbes, the Republican senator received an advance of nearly $320,000 for his book One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History, published last year. According to campaign finance filings, after it was published, the campaign spent tens of thousands of dollars at a merchant called Books-a-Million.