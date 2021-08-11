Cancel
Texas State

This 'Daily Show' compilation trolls Texas Senator Ted Cruz for overusing this Yiddish word

By Camille Sauers
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Trevor Noah's Daily Show identified something interesting about Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. The team took the liberty of combing through various clips of the Texas Republican rabble rouser, and revealed on-air just how comically fond Cruz is of the Yiddish word for gumption, "chutzpah." A clip shows Cruz using the word in a variety of speeches on different occasions at least six times.

