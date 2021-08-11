Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

After a Recent Pullback, Shares of This Small Regional Bank Look Attractive

By Bram Berkowitz
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Key Points

  • Eastern Bankshares, a $17 billion regional bank in Boston, also has a thriving insurance business.
  • The bank's second-quarter results continued to confirm the strength behind its business.
  • If Eastern keeps doing what it is already doing well, the bank will surely be valued much higher in the future.

Since late May, Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) has seen its stock price retreat by around 16.5%. The regional bank, based in Boston with roughly $17 billion in assets under management, has only been a public offering since last October when it was listed at less than $12 per share. The stock price has risen as high as $23.03 before pulling back over the last few months.

Eastern's second-quarter earnings, however, offered confirmation that even at its current price of around $19.24 a share, this is a bank stock that you can buy cheap right now. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vhnfa_0bOIn1JL00
Image source: Getty Images.

Q2 results saw signs of growth and improved credit quality

Eastern generated diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 on total revenue of $150.3 million. Its EPS missed analysts' expectations by a penny, although operating EPS beat by a penny and revenue also beat expectations. There were some one-time, non-recurring expenses in the quarter that hurt earnings, including $3.5 million of expenses related to Eastern's pending acquisition of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA), which will add another $6.4 billion in assets to the bank when the deal finalizes in the fourth quarter of 2021. There was also another $3.3 million of expenses related to the expected settlement of overdraft litigation.

The good news was that Eastern saw signs of loan growth, which has been hard to come by across the industry, with loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) growing nearly $117 million in the quarter, or 1% from the sequential quarter. That included 1.3% growth in commercial loans excluding PPP, which is actually pretty good, as commercial loan growth has been more muted than consumer loan growth. It also included 3.6% growth in the residential real estate portfolio. Net interest income, which is essentially the profit banks make on loans and securities, grew about 4.5% from the first quarter of the year, more than half of which was due to interest income from loans.

Credit quality continued to improve as well. Net charge-offs (debt unlikely to be collected and a good indicator of actual losses) ticked up to 0.10% of loans, which is still very good, but non-performing loans (those that have gone 90 days without receiving a payment) declined in the quarter by about $2.4 million. Additionally, remaining COVID-19 modifications have declined from 1.8% of total loans as of March 31 to 1.6% as of June 30. As a result of the improved credit and macroeconomic outlook, Eastern released $3.3 million of reserves previously built up for loan losses back as profits, its largest release since the pandemic began.

Eastern shareholders have reasons to remain bullish

Eastern experienced core loan growth for the first time since the pandemic began, and CFO Jim Fitzgerald said the pipeline for new loans is at $600 million, a little ahead of where it was at the end of the first quarter.

Fee income declined $9.5 million in the quarter, mostly due to the decline in insurance commissions from the seasonally high first quarter. However, fee income still makes up about 30% of total revenue, and Eastern is still guiding for full-year fee income to surpass last year's numbers and be in line or ahead of numbers in 2019. Deposit costs continue to be a mere 0.03%, which is superb, and 60% of all deposits come from checking accounts, which is also superb.

Eastern is also preparing to integrate Century Bancorp into the bank, its largest acquisition ever, and one that opens up lots of opportunity. The deal is expected to boost earnings at Eastern by 55% and also make the organization much more efficient. There could be further revenue synergies, as Century brings new customers for Eastern to cross-sell its insurance products to, as well as strength in the healthcare, higher education, and marijuana sectors.

Lastly, due to its very large $1.8 billion IPO, even after the Century deal, Eastern will still have $1.1 billion in remaining proceeds, and a ridiculously high common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of roughly 20%. Banks must hold a certain amount of capital for unexpected losses, and the CET1 ratio measures a bank's core capital expressed as a percentage of its risk-weighted assets such as loans. Eastern's required CET1 ratio is only 6.5%, so it has plenty of available capital to pursue other acquisitions opportunistically, and I expect the bank to launch a share repurchase program later this year as well.

An attractive entry point

As a mutual bank that is technically owned by its depositors, Eastern, like all mutual banks when they go public, debuted on the Nasdaq exchange at a share price that significantly undervalued the bank. With shares going for slightly below $12 on the first day of its listing, Eastern stock only traded at roughly 73% of its tangible book value (TBV), which is a bank's equity minus its goodwill and intangible assets, and essentially what the bank would be worth if it were to be immediately liquidated.

So, the stock price run-up to almost $23 and now roughly $19.24 per share is impressive, but it doesn't tell the whole story. Currently, Eastern trades at just 117% of TBV, which is a low valuation for a bank with such an excellent deposit base, great credit quality, and a strong stream of fee income. The stock is still relatively new, but if Eastern can execute on its acquisition of Century and keep doing what it already does well, then stock in this bank is definitely trading at a bargain right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
56K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Bank#Ipo#Pullback#Regional Bank#Assets Under Management#Eastern Bankshares#Ebc#Eps#Century Bancorp#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Moderna stock extends pullback after long-time bullish analyst moves to sidelines on valuation concerns

Shares of Moderna Inc. fell 1.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the biotechnology company with one of the three COVID-19 vaccines granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. was downgraded by a long-time bullish analyst, saying that "the dream is alive, but valuation moves us to the sidelines. On Thursday, the company had reported a big second-quarter profit beat, but the stock pulled back 0.7% after soaring 20.9% the previous two days to a record close on Wednesday. Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh cut his rating to perform, after being at outperform since January 2019. He said that while Moderna...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Corrective pullback looks to regain 0.7300 despite coronavirus fears

AUD/USD keeps rebound from nine-month low, mildly near intraday top of late. DXY pullback favors commodities, Antipodeans even as covid woes stay on the table. FOMC Minutes, geopolitical headlines could offer clear direction going forward. AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday top near 0.7270, up 0.20% on a day...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “
Fort Myers, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Bank expands key unit in region focusing on condos

NAPLES — Cogent Bank, a Central Florida-based bank with several locations in the region, has expanded its unit that works with property management entities and condo and homeowners’ associations. The expansion, according to a statement, includes opening an office in Naples in September, which follows an initial Cogent banking center...
EconomyBBC

Trials of shared banking hubs to be extended

Trials of shared banking hubs in two communities where all the branches have closed down are to be extended. The premises, managed by the Post Office, include counter services, ATMs and, crucially, the opportunity for local businesses to deposit cash. The trials, in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, and Rochford, Essex, were...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.
Small BusinessAmerican Banker

Why Citi is connecting some borrowers with small banks — for free

Citigroup, which has been investing millions of dollars in minority depository institutions, is taking things one step further — it’s going to send them business prospects, too. The company on Wednesday began testing an online lending platform called "Bridge built by Citi" that it described as a “meeting place” where...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Hill-Rom stock falls after BofA downgrade, extending pullback following longest win streak in 20 years

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. slumped 2.1% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fifth straight decline, after BofA Securities analyst Bob Hopkins downgraded the medical technology company to neutral from buy, citing concerns over valuation after the recent run up. Before the stock's current loss streak, in which it has shed 8.3%, the stock had shot up 21.1% amid a 13-day win streak to the Aug. 3 record close of $138.73, the longest stretch of gains since the 14-day run that ended Feb. 13, 2001. That rally was helped on by reports that Baxter International Inc. was in talks to buy the company, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that Hill-Rom had already rejected a $144-per-share bid. Hopkins reiterated his $130 stock price target, which values Hill-Rom on a standalone basis, and is just 2.2% above current levels. Hill-Rom's stock has rallied 29.9% year to date, while Baxter shares have lost 7.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 18.2%.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Challenges remain for Capital Region small businesses recovering from pandemic

More than 80% of Capital Region business owners have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, a new Baton Rouge Area Chamber survey finds. BRAC today released an analysis of its first Small Business Survey, which it plans to conduct biannually. Throughout June the chamber sought the input of regional small business owners through a survey designed to gauge business attitudes, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
StocksZacks.com

Boost Your Portfolio for the Fall with this ROE Stock Screener

Stocks pulled back from record highs Tuesday, with all three major U.S. indexes down over 1% through early afternoon trading. The drop followed the release of disappointing July retail figures, with sales down 1.1% from June. Headlines point to Delta variant concerns, but restaurants and bars sales jumped 1.7% compared to the previous month and 38% against July 2020.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “
StocksZacks.com

Investors Discounting Earnings Growth Potential In These 5 Stocks

The second quarter is turning out to be a really strong quarter overall. The broad trends are pretty clear from here with the S&P 500 (as a representative group) showing big revenue increases and smaller earnings beats than we have been seeing of late. But some companies have stood out...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
StocksFXStreet.com

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon could scale to $1.70 after minor pullback

MATIC price tagged the $1.43 resistance level but failed to close above it. Before a new uptrend emerges, Polygon might retrace 8% to $1.25, a stable support barrier. A breakdown of the $1.02 demand area will invalidate the bullish thesis. MATIC price underwent an impressive upswing over the past month...

Comments / 0

Community Policy